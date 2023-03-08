City by City: Mt. Iron, Carlton County, Chequamegon-Nicolet National Forest

Mountain Iron, MN- St. Louis County and the University of Minnesota Extension program are hosting a spring gardening spectacular on March 8 starting at 10 a.m. Attendees will learn about all things spring planting, from plant selection and soil choice to the particular needs of various vegetables. The event will be held at the Community Center. The registration window has closed but for more information, click here.

Carlton County, MN- Residents will see a large area treated for spongy moths this summer. Approximately 14,000 acres near Holyoke will be treated as well as three other smaller sites in Hermantown, Proctor and Midway Township. Residents in the proposed treatment areas are invited to attend an information session this week. There will be two virtual meetings on Thursday, March 9 to learn more about the harmful insect and treatment methods.

Chequamegon-Nicollet National Forest, WI- The National Forest Service plans to conduct prescribed burns later this month. There are no exact dates for the burns as they will be held as the weather allows, but they could begin as early as mid-March. Prescribed fires are intended to help restore and improve the natural habitat as well as reduce wildfire risk. There are over 20 planned burns across the forest with most taking place in Bayfield, Ashland and Sawyer counties. Exact dates will be available on social media as they are set.

