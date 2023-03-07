Twin Ports Interchange traffic changes begin on I-35 March 13

DULUTH, MN. (Northern News Now) - Starting Monday, motorists traveling on I-35 through the Twin Ports Interchange project will encounter traffic impacts in Duluth.

On Monday, March 13, southbound lanes will close from just north of Garfield Avenue to just south of 27th Avenue West. This will allow bridge girder installation and decking over the southbound lanes, according to MnDOT.

On the northbound side of I-35, traffic will be placed in a two-lane, two-way configuration.

The southbound ramp to 27th Avenue West will also close.

A ramp detour will route traffic south to 40th Avenue West and then back north to 27th Avenue West.

These traffic impacts will continue through Friday, March 24, unless work is completed before then or if bad weather requires the removal of the lane restriction.

For more information on the Twin Ports Interchange project, you can visit MnDOT’s website.

