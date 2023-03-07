Northern News Now Blood Drive ending soon

Cenovus Blood Drive
By Ben Lewer
Published: Mar. 6, 2023 at 6:51 PM CST|Updated: 54 minutes ago
DULUTH, MN. (Northern News Now) - Northern News Now has teamed up with Memorial Blood Centers for another Blood Drive.

Back in November, Nothern News Now set our record of 561 potential lives saved.

Now, we’d like your help to break it.

There are still time slots available to donate on Tuesday the 7th over at Pier B in Duluth.

Cenovus Energy is one of the sponsors of this year’s blood drive.

David Beattie has organized several drives for Cenovus employees and knows firsthand how important it is to donate blood.

“My daughter just had a major leg surgery last Friday, and not one thought came to my mind of if something goes wrong is blood going to be there for her to help her recover or get through the surgery. That’s just not something people think about and it’s such an easy process,” said Beattie.

Walk-ups are welcome but reservations are preferred.

Donors get a free t-shirt and gift, and you’ll also be entered for a chance to win Timberwolves tickets.

CLICK HERE to reserve your time on Tuesday, March 7th | 9am – 4pm.

