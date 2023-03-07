Multiple opportunities for snow over the next seven days

By Adam Lorch
Published: Mar. 7, 2023 at 2:33 PM CST|Updated: 1 hour ago
AFTERNOON/TONIGHT: This afternoon we will be seeing increasing clouds from south to north. Tonight we will have cloudy skies and a slight chance of some light snow showers. Lows will be in the lower 20′s with light east winds.

WEDNESDAY: Wednesday we will have a 60% chance of scattered snow showers, mostly in Minnesota. New accumulations will be between 1-4″ with the higher totals in Central Minnesota and up the North Shore (lake effect). The ports can expect Tr-2″. Highs will be in the lower 30′s with ESE winds 5-15mph.

THURSDAY: Thursday we will have a 30% chance of scattered snow showers. However, we will see a persistent east wind 10-15mph, so some lake effect for the head of the lake will be possible. Highs will be in the lower 30′s.

FRIDAY: Friday we will see an east wind continuing, so some more lake effect snow showers will be possible. A large system we have been tracking for the last week is pushing further south for now, leaving a lesser chance of snow for us. Highs will be in the upper 20′s.

