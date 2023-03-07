Man, 25, accused of shooting his own parents while drunk

Austin Snyder, 25, was off-duty at the time of the shooting, according to an ODNR spokesperson.
By FOX19 Digital Staff and Gray News staff
Published: Mar. 7, 2023 at 4:39 AM CST|Updated: 13 minutes ago
CLERMONT COUNTY, Ohio (WXIX) - Police say an Ohio Department of Natural Resources officer is behind bars after he allegedly shot both his parents, injuring them, during a domestic dispute.

The shooting happened shortly before 10:30 p.m. last Friday at a home in Batavia, Ohio, according to the Union Township Police incident report. The suspect, 25-year-old Austin Snyder, was off duty at the time, an ODNR spokesperson said.

Officers responded to a call from someone inside the home about a man being drunk and locked out, WXIX reports. As officers were heading there, the man made it back into the house, went to a room where guns were stored and shot two people inside a bedroom, according to the police incident report.

The officers found a man matching the clothing description of the shooter at the edge of the driveway, the report reads. Police say the officers ordered him to the ground at gunpoint, and he complied, after which they handcuffed him and put him in the cruiser.

One of the officers says the man, who allegedly identified himself as Snyder, smelled strongly of alcohol and was slurring his words.

The officer says the man had someone else’s blood on his hand. Asked what had happened, the man replied that he didn’t know, according to the report.

The shooting victims identified themselves as Snyder’s parents. His 51-year-old mother was shot in the wrist and shoulder, the report reads. His 53-year-old father was shot in the forearm.

Snyder’s parents allegedly told officers they had picked Snyder up because he was too drunk to drive and that at some point he “just went berserk.”

The couple were taken to the hospital with non-life-threatening injuries.

Police say Snyder’s 22-year-old sister was also home at the time of the incident.

Snyder faces charges of domestic violence, felonious assault and using weapons while intoxicated. The investigation is ongoing.

An ODNR spokesperson said that if Snyder is released from jail during the investigation, he will not be allowed to go back to work. The department is still evaluating the situation before making a final decision on Snyder’s employment.

Snyder is due back in court March 13.

