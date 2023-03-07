Hermantown woman dead after snowmobile crash

One person is dead after a snowmobile crash in Vilas County early Monday morning.
One person is dead after a snowmobile crash in Vilas County early Monday morning.(MGN)
By Ben Lewer
Published: Mar. 7, 2023 at 4:53 PM CST|Updated: 9 minutes ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

DULUTH, MN. (Northern News Now) - A woman was killed in a snowmobile accident near Finland, Minnesota on Saturday.

According to the Lake County Sheriff’s Office, Kellie Brickson, 52, of Hermantown was snowmobiling on the North Shore State Trail when the accident occurred.

She was pronounced dead after being transported by ambulance and rescue to the LifeLink landing zone at the Clair Nelson Center in Finland.

Copyright 2023 Northern News Now. All rights reserved.

Most Read

Judge Sally L. Tarnowski
Duluth Judge Sally Tarnowski dies during Florida vacation
Katie Thunshelle
After traumatic event, Grand Rapids teacher inspires students to donate blood
Emergency officials were called to respond to the area of Twin Oaks Mobile Home Park around...
Newborn found dead in field despite Safe Haven law, Wisconsin police say
Northern News Now's stations turn 69.
Northern News Now’s stations celebrate 69 years on air with a look back at the childrens’ shows of old
WX GFX
Relatively calm Tuesday, more rounds of snow on the way

Latest News

I-35 Traffic Impacts
Twin Ports Interchange traffic changes begin on I-35 March 13
Interest in backyard chickens is up
Rising egg prices raise interest in backyard chickens
Interest up in backyard chickens while egg prices are up
The Hermantown boys hockey team got a big send-off ahead of their trip to the Minnesota State...
Hermantown boys hockey team gets soaring send-off ahead of state