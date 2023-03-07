Hermantown woman dead after snowmobile crash

DULUTH, MN. (Northern News Now) - A woman was killed in a snowmobile accident near Finland, Minnesota on Saturday.

According to the Lake County Sheriff’s Office, Kellie Brickson, 52, of Hermantown was snowmobiling on the North Shore State Trail when the accident occurred.

She was pronounced dead after being transported by ambulance and rescue to the LifeLink landing zone at the Clair Nelson Center in Finland.

