Hermantown boys hockey team gets soaring send-off ahead of state

HERMANTOWN, MN. (Northern News Now) - The Hermantown boys hockey team got a big send-off ahead of their trip to the Minnesota State High School League hockey tournament Tuesday.

The team is making its fourth consecutive appearance in the Boys Hockey State Tournament after winning the Section 7A Championship on March 1.

The team is going for a back-to-back championship after winning the Class A championship last year.

The group of 36 boys got a soaring send-off from their fellow classmates with a pep rally before their trip to Saint Paul.

Included in the send-off were the Hermantown High School pep band, cheerleaders, faculty and staff from the school.

The hawks are looking to bring the championship to Hermantown.

“I think our team’s done a really good job coming together and, you know, building these friendships and chemistry and yeah I feel really good about going into this tournament,” George Peterson, a senior and team captain, said.

Peterson said the community has given the team lots of support throughout the season.

“Our community has been behind us the whole entire season, filling our home rink every game so it’s been really awesome,” he said.

The team faces Luverne High School at 11 a.m. at Xcel Energy Arena in Saint Paul on Wednesday.

