Hermantown boys hockey team gets soaring send-off ahead of state

The Hermantown boys hockey team got a big send-off ahead of their trip to the Minnesota State...
The Hermantown boys hockey team got a big send-off ahead of their trip to the Minnesota State High School League hockey tournament Tuesday.(Reporter: Mitchell Zimmermann)
By Mitchell Zimmermann
Published: Mar. 7, 2023 at 11:34 AM CST|Updated: 56 minutes ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

HERMANTOWN, MN. (Northern News Now) - The Hermantown boys hockey team got a big send-off ahead of their trip to the Minnesota State High School League hockey tournament Tuesday.

The team is making its fourth consecutive appearance in the Boys Hockey State Tournament after winning the Section 7A Championship on March 1.

The team is going for a back-to-back championship after winning the Class A championship last year.

The group of 36 boys got a soaring send-off from their fellow classmates with a pep rally before their trip to Saint Paul.

Included in the send-off were the Hermantown High School pep band, cheerleaders, faculty and staff from the school.

The hawks are looking to bring the championship to Hermantown.

“I think our team’s done a really good job coming together and, you know, building these friendships and chemistry and yeah I feel really good about going into this tournament,” George Peterson, a senior and team captain, said.

Peterson said the community has given the team lots of support throughout the season.

“Our community has been behind us the whole entire season, filling our home rink every game so it’s been really awesome,” he said.

The team faces Luverne High School at 11 a.m. at Xcel Energy Arena in Saint Paul on Wednesday.

Copyright 2023 Northern News Now. All rights reserved.

Most Read

Judge Sally L. Tarnowski
Duluth Judge Sally Tarnowski dies during Florida vacation
Katie Thunshelle
After traumatic event, Grand Rapids teacher inspires students to donate blood
Emergency officials were called to respond to the area of Twin Oaks Mobile Home Park around...
Newborn found dead in field despite Safe Haven law, Wisconsin police say
Northern News Now's stations turn 69.
Northern News Now’s stations celebrate 69 years on air with a look back at the childrens’ shows of old
WX GFX
Relatively calm Tuesday, more rounds of snow on the way

Latest News

Interest in backyard chickens is up
Rising egg prices raise interest in backyard chickens
Interest up in backyard chickens while egg prices are up
Gordy's Hi-Hat opens for its 62nd season in Cloquet
Gordy’s Hi-Hat opening for 63rd season later this month
Union representing some City of Hibbing employees files intent to strike