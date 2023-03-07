Harsh Minnesota winters burdening deer’s up north

Winter conditions could lead to increase in deer mortality rates.
Winter conditions could lead to increase in deer mortality rates.(Northern News Now)
By Cara Kopp
Published: Mar. 6, 2023 at 10:02 PM CST|Updated: 44 minutes ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

DULUTH, MN. -- This winter’s been tough on many of us, but the white-tail deer population in Northern Minnesota has also been facing the impacts of a harsh season.

“Deer populations are down, and that string of more severe winters definitely played a role in that,” said Chris Balzer, the DNR Area wildlife manager.

The latest Winter Severity Index Map from the Minnesota DNR came out, and numbers in the North Shore area are climbing fast.

“So, the Winter Severity Index basically just adds a point for every day the temperature drops below zero and for everyday the snow depth is 15 inches or greater,” said Balzer.

The WSI cannot predict deer mortality rates alone, but it gives the DNR a good idea of what deer population rates will be in the warmer months.

“If the winter starts early and lasts long, they have to deal with the snow for a long period of time,” said Balzer. “They start dying from malnutrition or just weakness and more vulnerability to predators.”

The 2023 WSI Map shows a black spot in the St. Louis and Lake County.

2023 WSI Map
2023 WSI Map(Northern News Now)

The black spot represents a Weather Severity index of 120 or higher.

Along the North Shore, where Highway 61 lays, there is a dark purple region, representing an index of 106 to 119.

It’s an area index that is much higher than the rest of the state.

“We have seen a significant increase this year in deer being hit by cars,” said Margie Nelson, the MnDOT public affairs coordinator for district one.

The deer’s attempt to avoid predators in the deep snow is likely driving them to the highway by the lake where winter conditions are milder.

“Our drivers are out there every day, many of them have been working the same routes for year,” said Nelson. “It’s anecdotal that those that are out there driving those routes every day have seen more deer this year.”

Both deer and drivers are in desperate need of a quick end to winter.

“We could still get an early spring, an early green-up, which is possible,” said Balzer. “It might be not that big of a deal in the deer herd, but they’re already kind of low.”

We’ll get a better idea of the winter’s impact on deer come July, that’s when the DNR will put out a report on population estimates.

Copyright 2023 Northern News Now. All rights reserved.

Most Read

Snow total estimates have come down a little but could still be slippery on the roads.
Winter Weather Advisory will cover half the Northland on Monday
light to moderate snow likely Monday
Winter Weather Advisory will cover southern half of the Northland on Monday
Groups reimagine the I-35 interchange
New research finds changes to I-35 interchange impacts more than just pedestrians
Emergency officials were called to respond to the area of Twin Oaks Mobile Home Park around...
Newborn found dead in field despite Safe Haven law, Wisconsin police say
An Idaho family was riding snowmobiles when they suddenly encountered a moose. They were unable...
Caught on camera: Family survives moose attack while snowmobiling