Harsh Minnesota winters burdening deer’s up north

DULUTH, MN. -- This winter’s been tough on many of us, but the white-tail deer population in Northern Minnesota has also been facing the impacts of a harsh season.

“Deer populations are down, and that string of more severe winters definitely played a role in that,” said Chris Balzer, the DNR Area wildlife manager.

The latest Winter Severity Index Map from the Minnesota DNR came out, and numbers in the North Shore area are climbing fast.

“So, the Winter Severity Index basically just adds a point for every day the temperature drops below zero and for everyday the snow depth is 15 inches or greater,” said Balzer.

The WSI cannot predict deer mortality rates alone, but it gives the DNR a good idea of what deer population rates will be in the warmer months.

“If the winter starts early and lasts long, they have to deal with the snow for a long period of time,” said Balzer. “They start dying from malnutrition or just weakness and more vulnerability to predators.”

The 2023 WSI Map shows a black spot in the St. Louis and Lake County.

2023 WSI Map (Northern News Now)

The black spot represents a Weather Severity index of 120 or higher.

Along the North Shore, where Highway 61 lays, there is a dark purple region, representing an index of 106 to 119.

It’s an area index that is much higher than the rest of the state.

“We have seen a significant increase this year in deer being hit by cars,” said Margie Nelson, the MnDOT public affairs coordinator for district one.

The deer’s attempt to avoid predators in the deep snow is likely driving them to the highway by the lake where winter conditions are milder.

“Our drivers are out there every day, many of them have been working the same routes for year,” said Nelson. “It’s anecdotal that those that are out there driving those routes every day have seen more deer this year.”

Both deer and drivers are in desperate need of a quick end to winter.

“We could still get an early spring, an early green-up, which is possible,” said Balzer. “It might be not that big of a deal in the deer herd, but they’re already kind of low.”

We’ll get a better idea of the winter’s impact on deer come July, that’s when the DNR will put out a report on population estimates.

Copyright 2023 Northern News Now. All rights reserved.