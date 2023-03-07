Gordy’s Hi-Hat opening for 63rd season later this month

By Mitchell Zimmermann
CLOQUET, MN. (Northern News Now) - Gordy’s Hi-Hat will open up for the season on March 22 this year.

The announcement came via a post on Facebook Monday.

Gordy’s Hi-Hat has been serving their famous burgers, fries and shakes for 63 seasons now, opening back in 1960.

The restaurant was featured on Food Network’s television show Diners, Drive-Ins and Dives, hosting Guy Fieri during the show.

The restaurant was started by Gordy and Marilyn Lundquist, after their former restaurants became more and more popular in the 1950s.

Last year was the first year of operation following the passing of Gordy Lundquist in July 2021.

The restaurant is now run by his sons.

