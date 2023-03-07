Duluth lighthouse under new ownership, plans for revitalization

DULUTH, MN. (Northern News Now) -- Between the lift bridge and lighthouses, Canal Park has some iconic structures.

That includes the black-and-white lighthouse on the tip of the canal.

It’s called the Duluth Harbor North Pier Light and recently it’s come under new ownership.

The lighthouse was built over 100 years ago and was lit for the first time in 1910.

In 2016, it was added to the National Register of Historic Places.

A few years ago, it was decommissioned as the Coast Guard no longer needed it.

It’s now in the hands of a preservation non-profit.

“We had been thinking about Duluth as a place that we would want to have an office,” said Rethos Executive Director Heidi Swank. “And then we saw this lighthouse come up and we’re like, oh, this could be perfect.”

Rethos, a St. Paul-based non-profit, was formerly known as the Preservation Alliance of Minnesota.

On the recommendation of the National Park Service, they were selected in February by US Secretary of the Interior Department Deb Haaland to maintain and preserve the lighthouse.

“We have folks in our organization that meet the Secretary of Interior’s qualifications for historic preservation,” Swank said. “So we have expertise in-house to maintain the building, according to historic preservation standards.”

With the lighthouse transferred to them at no cost, in accordance with the National Historic Lighthouse Preservation Act, Rethos will work with the National Park Service to revitalize the structure.

“Everything that you see from that pier is so much a part of the story of Duluth, and that we think it’s a really excellent vantage point for that,” Swank said. “So we’re looking at tours out there, we’d love to do some events with other organizations in the area.”

Rethos hopes to start those lighthouse area tours in 2024.

This year they’ll apply for grants and further assess the safety of the structure.

