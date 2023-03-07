Duluth blood drive: ‘All blood is needed no matter what.’

By Ben Lewer
Published: Mar. 6, 2023 at 6:51 PM CST|Updated: 53 minutes ago
DULUTH, MN. (Northern News Now) - Northern News Now is teaming up with Memorial Blood Centers Blood Drive this week.

On Monday, March 6th, and Tuesday, March 7th, you can sign up or walk in to donate blood at Pier B Resort.

Giving blood can make some people uneasy or nervous, but technicians are there to make the experience as pleasant as possible.

They say if donating blood isn’t for you, there are other ways to get involved like helping organize blood drives or encouraging others to sign up.

Certain types of blood are in high demand but technicians say that any donation is a gift.

“O+ and O- are really well needed, but honestly we’ll take whatever you guys are willing to give us. All blood is needed no matter what. It’s all utilized in the best way possible,” said Hayden Anick, a technician with Memorial Blood Centers.

If you’re unsure if you’re eligible to donate, Memorial Blood Centers has guidelines listed online and at their donation center.

CLICK HERE to reserve your time on Tuesday, March 7th | 9am – 4pm

