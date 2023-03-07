Calm Tuesday, more snow for the second half of the week

Today: Today we look to start the day with the best opportunity as some sunshine. This afternoon we will have mostly cloudy to partly sunny skies overhead. Highs today climb into the low and mid 30s for most. Winds are out of the north between 5-10 MPH. Tonight, there is the opportunity for some light snow in north central Minnesota. Lows tonight fall back into the teens and 20s.

Wednesday: A weak surface trough will bring some snow chances on the Minnesota side through the day. Models are not in complete agreement quite yet. Right now. North Central Minnesota could see 1-3″ some portions of the North Shore could run 1-4″ While the rest including the Twin Ports look at Trace up to 2″. Temperatures tomorrow climb into the lower 30s for most. Winds are out of the east between 5-15 MPH. That round of snow should begin to wrap up Wednesday night into Thursday.

Thursday: We are still keeping a close eye on the end of the work week. Models are are starting to come into better agreement on snow totals. As of now, it looks like there will be a chance for some light snow showers with cloudy skies overhead Thursday. Highs climb into the upper 20s and lower 30s. A better shot at snow arrives Thursday night into Friday, chances of snow also extend into the weekend. Keep checking back for updates.

