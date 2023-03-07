Bulldog History: UMD Women’s Basketball to Host Regional in NCAA Touranment for the First Time Ever

DULUTH, MN. (Northern News Now) - On Sunday night, the Bulldogs earned the number one spot in the Central Region in the NCAA Tournament.

This is the first time in either men’s or women’s history a Bulldogs basketball team will host a regional.

The Bulldogs are led by four-time NSIC player of the year Brooke Olson who said they knew inside that locker room what they were capable of, even though they didn’t receive the votes to be in the preseason top 25 rankings.

“I know that we weren’t really considered in the top 25 at all, not really receiving votes and I think that was really good for us because coming off 2-3 years of always having that pressure to perform and just being one of the top teams in the country, we knew what we were capable of and we knew we’d have to work for it too and so that kind of humbled us we were really eager and really hungry...and I’m just really excited to play in front of everyone in Duluth and playing in Romano, hopefully, a couple more games, but at least one more, so I’m really excited,” Olson said.

The Bulldogs will tip-off on Friday, March 10th at 5 p.m.

