Vikings release veteran linebacker Eric Kendricks

MINNEAPOLIS, MN -- The Minnesota Vikings have released linebacker Eric Kendricks.

The team made the announcement in a statement on its website Monday morning.

Kendricks, 31, has played for the Vikings for eight seasons after his collegiate career at UCLA.

“As a Pro Bowler and team captain, a Walter Payton Man of the Year nominee and a leader of the Vikings social justice efforts, Eric leaves a powerful, permanent legacy within our organization and the Minnesota community,” Vikings’ general manager Kwesi Adofo-Mensah wrote. “While he is best known as a playmaker and respected linebacker across the league, Eric’s contributions to the Vikings extend far beyond the field because of his selfless and unwavering commitment to improving societal issues. I have the utmost respect for Eric and wish him and Ally, along with their growing family, continued success in their next chapter.”

Kendricks started 113 of the 117 games he played for the Vikings.

He finished 2022 with 137 tackles, eight tackles for loss, two quarterback hits, a sack and six passes defended.

“I’m thankful to have had the chance to coach Eric as a player and get to know him as a person,” Vikings’ head coach Kevin O’Connell added. “I know he and Ally will have an immediate positive impact on their next team and community.”

The termination of Kendricks’ contract means he is free to sign with any team before league-wide free agency begins on March 15.

