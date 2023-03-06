Union representing some City of Hibbing employees files intent to strike

HIBBING, MN. (Northern News Now) - Unionized employees working for the City of Hibbing have filed their intent to potentially go on strike.

According to a news release from AFSCME Council 65 Local 791-1, the union notified the City of Hibbing with their intent to strike on March 1.

According to Minnesota state law, notices of intent to strike need to be made by unions at least 10 days before any employees would walk off the job.

The union said they have been negotiating for a new contract with city leaders since November 18, 2022.

City employees a part of the union have been working with an expired contract since the end of last year, according to the release.

Union representatives and city leaders are expected to meet again on March 13 to negotiate a new contract.

The intent to potentially strike said city employees are legally allowed to go on strike starting on March 14 at 12:01 a.m.

The file claims 60 city workers, and union members, are included in the strike.

The strike does not include supervisors, police, fire and confidential employees.

“The city’s proposal to allow supervisors to withhold employees’ wages based on completely subjective criteria are insulting to the hard-working public servants who dedicate their careers to our community,” Tom Whiteside, AFSCME 65 Labor Representative, said.

AFSCME Council 65 represents more than 14,000 public and private sector workers in Minnesota and the Dakotas.

This is a developing story. Check back for updates.

