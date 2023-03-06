Union representing some City of Hibbing employees files intent to strike

AFSCME logo
By Mitchell Zimmermann
Published: Mar. 6, 2023 at 9:29 AM CST|Updated: 1 hour ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

HIBBING, MN. (Northern News Now) - Unionized employees working for the City of Hibbing have filed their intent to potentially go on strike.

According to a news release from AFSCME Council 65 Local 791-1, the union notified the City of Hibbing with their intent to strike on March 1.

According to Minnesota state law, notices of intent to strike need to be made by unions at least 10 days before any employees would walk off the job.

The union said they have been negotiating for a new contract with city leaders since November 18, 2022.

City employees a part of the union have been working with an expired contract since the end of last year, according to the release.

Union representatives and city leaders are expected to meet again on March 13 to negotiate a new contract.

The intent to potentially strike said city employees are legally allowed to go on strike starting on March 14 at 12:01 a.m.

The file claims 60 city workers, and union members, are included in the strike.

The strike does not include supervisors, police, fire and confidential employees.

“The city’s proposal to allow supervisors to withhold employees’ wages based on completely subjective criteria are insulting to the hard-working public servants who dedicate their careers to our community,” Tom Whiteside, AFSCME 65 Labor Representative, said.

AFSCME Council 65 represents more than 14,000 public and private sector workers in Minnesota and the Dakotas.

This is a developing story. Check back for updates.

Copyright 2023 Northern News Now. All rights reserved.

Most Read

Snow total estimates have come down a little but could still be slippery on the roads.
Winter Weather Advisory will cover half the Northland on Monday
light to moderate snow likely Monday
Winter Weather Advisory will cover southern half of the Northland on Monday
Groups reimagine the I-35 interchange
New research finds changes to I-35 interchange impacts more than just pedestrians
An Idaho family was riding snowmobiles when they suddenly encountered a moose. They were unable...
Caught on camera: Family survives moose attack while snowmobiling
Walz makes final budget announcement.
Governor Walz to undergo colonoscopy, announces temporary transfer of power to Flanagan

Latest News

Former Duluth City Councilor Barb Russ
Former Duluth City Councilor Barb Russ passes away
Minnesota Vikings
Vikings release veteran linebacker Eric Kendricks
Bloody Mary Battle raises funds for Life House Sunday
Battle of the Bloody Marys raises funds for Life House Sunday
Battle of the Bloody Marys raises funds for Life House Sunday
Bloody Mary Battle raises funds for Life House Sunday