Snow showers wrap up through the morning for most

Today: Through the rest of our Monday snow showers should gradually wrap up through the morning hours. Most places will pick up an additional Tr-1″ through the morning with higher amounts possible along the South Shore. Through the afternoon we are looing at partly sunny to mostly cloudy skies overhead as temperatures climb into the 30s across the Northland. Winds are out of the northwest between 5-15 MPH.

Wx Gfx (Northern News Now)

Wx Gfx (Northern News Now)

Tuesday: Our Tuesday looks to start with more in terms of sunshine then more clouds fill in through the day for partly sunny to mostly cloudy skies overhead. Temperatures Tuesday are a tad cooler in the upper 20s and lower 30 for most. Winds are out of the north between 5-10 MPH.

Wx Gfx (Northern News Now)

Wednesday: Wednesday features mostly cloudy skies with the opportunity for snow later in the day and night. Temperatures Wednesday again return into the upper 20s and lower 30s. Winds are out of the east between 5-15 MPH.

Coming Up: We are tracking a system to close out the week for Thursday and Friday. Models are not in agreement quite yet when it comes to possible snow totals. Stick with Northern News Now as we get closer.

Wx Gfx (Northern News Now)

Copyright 2023 Northern News Now. All rights reserved.