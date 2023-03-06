Relatively calm Tuesday, more rounds of snow on the way

By Hunter McCullough
Published: Mar. 6, 2023 at 2:36 PM CST|Updated: 34 minutes ago
AFTERNOON/TONIGHT: This afternoon we will continue to see some light lake effect snow along the South Shore. After midnight that should subside, and we will just have mostly cloudy skies. Lows will be in the teens and 20′s with northerly winds.

TUESDAY: Tuesday we will have mostly cloudy to partly sunny skies. Highs will be in the lower 30′s with light northeast winds. Overnight there will be a chance of snow in Central Minnesota.

WEDNESDAY: A weak surface trough will bring some snow chances on the Minnesota side through the day. Models are not in great agreement but thinking just trace to an inch for the Ports, higher totals in Central Minnesota of up to 3″. The North Shore could also see a quick 1-4″ of lake effect snow as winds will be southeast 5-15mph. Highs will be in the mid to lower 30′s.

THURSDAY: A bumpy end of the week is ahead. Models are not in great agreement and have had trouble gaining a grip on the snow chances. Right now I’m giving Thursday a 50% chance of some snow showers. But the chances of snow do extend into the weekend, so keep checking back for updates. Highs will be in the upper 20′s and lower 30′s with east winds bringing some lake effect chances to the head of the lake.

