Former Duluth City Councilor Barb Russ passes away

Former Duluth City Councilor Barb Russ
Former Duluth City Councilor Barb Russ(City of Duluth)
By Briggs LeSavage
Published: Mar. 6, 2023 at 10:19 AM CST|Updated: 17 minutes ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

DULUTH, MN -- Former Duluth City Councilor Barb Russ has died.

A spokesperson for the family shared the news Monday morning.

They said Russ, who was 74 years old, died of natural causes.

Russ served on the Duluth City Council for five and a half years before resigning due to health issues in spring 2020.

“Barb was a passionate woman,” her husband Neil Glazman said. “She always looked out for others and worked hard to create policies that served our community’s homeless and underprivileged members. She was proud of the impacts she made as a St. Louis County attorney, a Duluth City Councilor, and board member for several organizations. She was a fierce advocate for others and would want to be remembered that way.”

A celebration of life will be scheduled at a later date, according to a family spokesperson.

Copyright 2023 Northern News Now. All rights reserved.

Most Read

Snow total estimates have come down a little but could still be slippery on the roads.
Winter Weather Advisory will cover half the Northland on Monday
light to moderate snow likely Monday
Winter Weather Advisory will cover southern half of the Northland on Monday
Groups reimagine the I-35 interchange
New research finds changes to I-35 interchange impacts more than just pedestrians
An Idaho family was riding snowmobiles when they suddenly encountered a moose. They were unable...
Caught on camera: Family survives moose attack while snowmobiling
Walz makes final budget announcement.
Governor Walz to undergo colonoscopy, announces temporary transfer of power to Flanagan

Latest News

Minnesota Vikings
Vikings release veteran linebacker Eric Kendricks
Union representing some City of Hibbing employees files intent to strike
Bloody Mary Battle raises funds for Life House Sunday
Battle of the Bloody Marys raises funds for Life House Sunday
Battle of the Bloody Marys raises funds for Life House Sunday
Bloody Mary Battle raises funds for Life House Sunday