Former Duluth City Councilor Barb Russ passes away

DULUTH, MN -- Former Duluth City Councilor Barb Russ has died.

A spokesperson for the family shared the news Monday morning.

They said Russ, who was 74 years old, died of natural causes.

Russ served on the Duluth City Council for five and a half years before resigning due to health issues in spring 2020.

“Barb was a passionate woman,” her husband Neil Glazman said. “She always looked out for others and worked hard to create policies that served our community’s homeless and underprivileged members. She was proud of the impacts she made as a St. Louis County attorney, a Duluth City Councilor, and board member for several organizations. She was a fierce advocate for others and would want to be remembered that way.”

A celebration of life will be scheduled at a later date, according to a family spokesperson.

Copyright 2023 Northern News Now. All rights reserved.