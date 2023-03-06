City by City: Washburn, Hayward, Minnesota

Washburn, WI- The city will hold two public meetings about the Bayfield Street Phase 2 Reconstruction Project. They will be held at the Washburn City Hall at 9 a.m. and 6 p.m. on Thursday, March 9. The original date was canceled because of last week’s snowstorm. Sessions will be about an hour long and will focus on design details, parking lanes, sidewalk improvements, and more. Businesses and residents in this area are highly encouraged to attend.

Hayward, WI- The Sherman and Ruth Weiss Community Library is hosting March Movie Madness. Every Thursday at 1 p.m. you can gather to watch Oscar-nominated movies. This is the second year of the event, and you can enjoy free popcorn while you watch. Click here for the list of movie options.

Minnesota- The Minnesota DNR is looking for rainfall monitor volunteers. The network includes more than 20,000 volunteers nationwide who measure rainfall in their backyards using a standard 4-inch diameter rain gauge and submit their reports online. The data is used by the National Weather Service, researchers, cities, and a wide range of industries. Click here for the details on how to get involved.

