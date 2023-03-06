Bloody Mary Battle raises funds for Life House Sunday

DULUTH, MN. (Northern News Now) - Bloody Marys were flowing Sunday morning at Clyde Iron Works in Duluth, all part of an event to raise money for a local non-profit.

It was the third annual Twin Ports Bloody Mary Battle and Brunch.

Guest mixologists from local bars and restaurants battled it out to see who could who make the best Bloody Mary.

Attendees tasted sample-size cocktails and voted to determine who got the people’s choice award.

It’s a fundraiser for Life House, the Duluth-based non-profit that provides services for young people who are unstably housed and navigating various challenges in life.

“We recognize the importance of having trustworthy stable adults in their lives who will show up for them no matter what, and that’s what we do. We show up for our young people no matter what and we are their adults in their life to help them navigate what life presents,” said Jordon Eunison Chisti, Executive Director of Life House.

This is the first time the event has been held in person since the start of the pandemic.

Some of this year’s participating establishments include the Duluth Grill, Ledge Rock Grill, New Scenic Café, and Sir Ben’s.

