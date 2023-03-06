After traumatic event, Grand Rapids teacher inspires students to donate blood

GRAND RAPIDS, MN. (Northern News Now) - Just like in algebra class, life is full of problems.

Katie Thunshelle, a math teacher at Grand Rapids High, spends her days helping students solve their problems.

She is able to do that only because 23 strangers helped solve a major problem of her own.

10 years ago, Thunshelle and her husband welcomed their second son into the world.

Thunshelle said the delivery was uncomplicated, until all of a sudden it wasn’t.

“Well with Ty, I just held him and held him and held him, and they didn’t seem to be paying much attention to the baby at all,” she said. “There was a lot of focus on me. It just seemed to take a really long time, so I started to get the feeling that something wasn’t right.”

A condition called uterine atony led to Thunshelle needing a D and C and an emergency partial hysterectomy.

She then went into a condition called DIC (Disseminated Intravascular Coagulation).

“It’s like a bleeding free fall,” Thunshelle said. “Your body is simultaneously trying to clot and bleed. It’s one of those acute situations where not a lot of people make it out.”

Thunshelle was given six units of blood at Grand Itasca, another bag while being air-lifted to Duluth, then 16 units at St. Mary’s.

“All in all I ended up with 23 total units,” she said. “When we know the human body holds 8 to 10, I bled to death like two to three times over.”

Before Thunshelle’s traumatic event, she had never donated blood. After it happened, that all changed.

Not only did she decide to start donating, but she wanted the students at Grand Rapids High School to also help out.

Thunshelle was in the hospital for nine days and out of work for five months.

Rehab and several surgeries followed, but her healing journey didn’t stop there.

Thunshelle worked to expand participation in the school’s blood drives.

“We pushed and pushed,” she said. “We asked for more buses or longer windows. We picked up a 5th drive.”

At their most recent drive, students donated 77 units of blood, and 31 of them were first-time donors.

“I feel like it sounds like donating blood isn’t a big deal, but then you realize, ‘Oh my goodness, this saves people’s lives,’” Senior Piper Deguiseppi said.

“You get the satisfaction almost of knowing, like Piper said, you’re saving potentially three lives,” Junior Kate Clairmont said.

Thunshelle is using her story to inspire the next generation of donors who just so happen to be the students sitting in her math class every day.

“Often I’ll have kids tell me, ‘Oh, I can’t donate. I’m scared of needles.’” she said. “I usually bring up the picture on my phone of me five days later with all my bruises and postpartum disaster, and I say, ‘I’m scared of this. I’m scared of a woman going through a situation like mine and not having blood available. I’m scared of cancer patients not having what they need for bone marrow transfusions and all that.’”

Because of 23 anonymous donors, Thunshelle is still doing what she loves today: being a teacher, mom, and friend, and working to ensure others have a second chance at life just like she did.

Thunshelle has now donated more blood than she received during her traumatic event.

She donated her 31st unit recently and is proud to almost hit the four-gallon mark.

If you are inspired to donate, you can click here to learn more about Memorial Blood Centers and upcoming blood drives.

