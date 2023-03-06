14-foot python found on the side of the road in New York

Officers removed the snake from the roadway to “appropriately dispose of it,” but not before...
Officers removed the snake from the roadway to “appropriately dispose of it,” but not before they measured it.(New York State Department of Environmental Conservation)
By Emily Van de Riet
Published: Mar. 6, 2023 at 4:10 PM CST|Updated: 32 minutes ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

MEDFORD, N.Y. (Gray News) – Authorities in New York found a 14-foot python on the side of the road.

According to the New York State Department of Environmental Conservation, officers received a report Feb. 14 of a large snake on the side of the road in the town of Medford, which is in Long Island.

When officers arrived, they found the snake curled up in a ball, deceased.

Officers removed the snake from the roadway to “appropriately dispose of it,” but not before they measured it.

Turns out, the reticulated python was 14 feet long.

Officials said it is illegal to keep these types of snakes as pets in New York state, and the snakes can only be possessed by those with a Dangerous Animal License.

Officials said they are investigating the owner of the snake but did not provide further details.

Copyright 2023 Gray Media Group, Inc. All rights reserved.

Most Read

Snow total estimates have come down a little but could still be slippery on the roads.
Winter Weather Advisory will cover half the Northland on Monday
light to moderate snow likely Monday
Winter Weather Advisory will cover southern half of the Northland on Monday
Groups reimagine the I-35 interchange
New research finds changes to I-35 interchange impacts more than just pedestrians
An Idaho family was riding snowmobiles when they suddenly encountered a moose. They were unable...
Caught on camera: Family survives moose attack while snowmobiling
The fort is five feet tall and about 30 feet wide.
‘I’m kind of a snow engineer’: Man builds enormous snow fortress in backyard

Latest News

City by City: Minnesota, Hayward, Washburn
City by City: Washburn, Hayward, Minnesota
Katie Thunshelle
After traumatic event, Grand Rapids teacher inspires students to donate blood
Police are investigating a deadly shooting at a home in Bolingbrook, Illinois. The shooting...
Teen arrested in fatal shooting of 3 at Chicago-area home
The woman was taken to St. Francis Medical Center in Hartford, where she was pronounced dead.
Jet in deadly flight may have had ‘trim issues’: NTSB
Debris is seen in the main entrance of Main Street Armory on Monday, March 6, 2023, in...
1 dead, 9 hurt in stampede at GloRilla concert in New York