Winter Weather Advisory will cover half the Northland on Monday

WEATHER STORY: An Alberta Clipper is coming to town Sunday night and Monday and those systems are usually moisture starved. This one will have the right wind direction off the lake for moisture enhancement. That means at least half our area could pull 2-5″ of snow through late Monday night. There will be a Winter Weather Advisory in effect for East Central MN and the Twin Ports plus northwestern Wisconsin from 6 pm Sunday to 6 pm Monday. Sunshine will return on Tuesday and some of the rest of the week ahead will be dry with near normal temperatures. However, not all of the week will be dry and snow could return Thursday to Saturday.

Winter Weather Advisory to run from west of Brainerd to Hurley. (KBJR)

SUNDAY NIGHT: It will become mostly cloudy as the clipper approaches. Around 6 pm, the snow may begin lightly. The low temperature will be near 27. The wind will be E 10-20 MPH.

MONDAY: The sky will be overcast and there will be an 80% chance for snow. Near the Canadian border, it will be very light. The Iron Ranges should manage 1-2″. The rest of the region could get 2-5″. The high will be 33. The wind will be NE 10-20 with gusts to 30 mph.

Snow total estimates have come down a little but could still be slippery on the roads. (kbjr)

TUESDAY: By Tuesday, it will be partially sunny again. The morning low will be 18. The high will hit 33. The wind will be N 5-10 mph.

COMING UP: Clouds build back on Wednesday and that could lead to 60% chances for light snow Thursday, Friday and next Saturday. 1-3″ will be possible each day. Temperatures will be close to normal for the highs and lows.

Moderate snow is likely Monday and light but persistent snow is possible Thursday to Saturday. (kbjr)

