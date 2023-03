DULUTH, MN. (Northern News Now) - On Saturday night, the Bulldogs played game two of their series against the No. 6 Huskies.

Despite the Bulldogs 3-0 lead going into the first intermission, the Huskies pulled of the comeback and finished with a 4-3 win in overtime to split the series.

