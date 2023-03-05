Governor Walz to undergo colonoscopy, announces temporary transfer of power to Flanagan

By Larissa Milles
Published: Mar. 5, 2023 at 5:01 PM CST|Updated: 39 minutes ago
ST. PAUL, MN. (Northern News Now) -- Minnesota Governor Tim Walz will temporarily transfer power to Lieutenant Governor Peggy Flanagan on Monday while he is under general anesthesia for a colonoscopy.

His office announced Sunday, per state statute, the governor sent a letter to House Speaker Melissa Hortman and Senate President Bobby Joe Champion announcing the upcoming transfer of power, which will start at 1:00 p.m. Monday, when Walz enters the procedure.

The transfer of power will be in effect until Walz sends the legislative leaders a written declaration that he is able to resume his duties.

“Preventive care screenings are critical tools to help detect, prevent, and treat disease,” said Governor Walz. “I hope my procedure serves as a reminder and encouragement for Minnesotans to seek out preventative care and stay on top of your health.”

According to Walz’s office, he will return home following the 1:00 p.m. procedure to recuperate and is expected to be back in the office on Tuesday.

