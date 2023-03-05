Fundraiser at Bent Paddle raises money for kids to experience outdoors

By Robb Coles
Published: Mar. 4, 2023 at 10:51 PM CST
DULUTH, MN. (Northern News Now) - Some Northlanders gathered at a Lincoln Park Brewery Saturday to raise money to help local kids get a chance to enjoy the great outdoors.

Bent Paddle Brewing partnered with other local organizations including Ski Hut for the Making Tracks Party.

It’s a fundraiser for fifth graders from Lester Park Elementary.

This April, students will spend a few days at Wolf Ridge in Finland, Minnesota, experiencing many different types of outdoor recreation.

Paul Davis, a teacher at Lester Park said the money raised will help ensure none of his students miss out on the trip due to lack of funds.

“The money we raise today is going to go towards ultimately providing scholarships to families who need it and also lowering the cost for all participants for the trip,” Davis said.

According to organizers, one dollar from every beverage purchased was donated to the cause.

There was also a raffle for a variety of prizes including a Pelican Catch 110 kayak, and a Trek kid’s bike.

