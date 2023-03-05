7AA Quarterfinals: Marshall comes up clutch in final minutes; Proctor uses second half surge to beat Mesabi East

By Kevin Moore and Alexis Beckett
Published: Mar. 4, 2023 at 10:26 PM CST|Updated: 1 hour ago
HERMANTOWN MN. (Northern News Now) - Hermantown high school was the place to be for the section 7AA quarterfinals where the Duluth Marshall Hilltoppers and Proctor Rails won their respective quarterfinals matchup to advance to the semifinals.

Duluth Marshall will play the one-seed Pequot Lakes and Proctor will play three-seed Crosby-Ironton, both games are at Romano Gym.

