7AA Quarterfinals: Marshall comes up clutch in final minutes; Proctor uses second half surge to beat Mesabi East

HERMANTOWN MN. (Northern News Now) - Hermantown high school was the place to be for the section 7AA quarterfinals where the Duluth Marshall Hilltoppers and Proctor Rails won their respective quarterfinals matchup to advance to the semifinals.

Duluth Marshall will play the one-seed Pequot Lakes and Proctor will play three-seed Crosby-Ironton, both games are at Romano Gym.

Copyright 2023 Northern News Now. All rights reserved.