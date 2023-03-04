Winter Storm Watch Sunday Night and Monday for much of the Northland could mean 3-6″ snow for some towns

WEATHER STORY: Another weekend, another Winter Storm Watch! An Alberta Clipper is coming to town Sunday night and Monday and those systems are usually moisture starved. This one will have the right wind direction off the lake for moisture enhancement. That means at least half our area could pull 3-6″ of snow through late Monday night. Much of the rest of the week ahead, though, will be dry with near normal temperatures.

Winter storm watch covers much of the region on Monday. (KBJR)

SATURDAY NIGHT AND SUNDAY MORNING: The sky will be partly to mostly cloudy and conditions should be calm. The low temperature will be around 10 above. The wind will be W 5-10 MPH.

SUNDAY AFTERNOON: It will be partly sunny to mostly cloudy as the clipper approaches. Late in the evening, snow may begin. The high temperature will be near 33. The wind will be E 10-20 MPH.

Click above for the video forecast

MONDAY: The sky will be overcast and there will be an 80% chance for snow. Near the Canadian border, it will be very light. The Iron Ranges should manage 1-3″. The rest of the region could get 3-6″. The morning low will be 25. The high will be 34. The wind will be NE 15-25 and that will feed moisture into the system.

light to moderate snow likely Monday (KBJR)

COMING UP: By Tuesday, it will be sunny again. Clouds build back on Wednesday and that could lead to 30% chances for light snow Thursday and next Friday. Temperatures will be close to normal for the highs and lows.

Moderate snow possible Monday (KBJR)

Copyright 2023 Northern News Now. All rights reserved.