Trail by Trail: Duluth, Biwabik, Hayward

After a busy week full of Birkie activities the trails are back open and ready for skiers!
By Heidi Stang
Published: Mar. 3, 2023 at 6:27 PM CST|Updated: 57 minutes ago
Trail Report: Pequaywan Area Trail Blazer’s

The Pequaywan Area Trail Blazer’s trails are in excellent shape. The 70 miles of Club trails continue to be groomed weekly. There is plenty of winter left to get out and enjoy!

Biwabik, MN- Giant’s Ridge is hosting their first-ever Fat Tire Freeze bike ride Sunday, March 5. It is not a race, just a fun event to get people out on the trails. Registration is required and participants have to bring their own bike. The fun starts at 4 p.m.

Trail Report: American Birkebeiner Ski Foundation

After a busy week full of Birkie activities the trails are back open and ready for skiers! On Monday we received a mix of freezing rain and snow, that didn’t stop the groomers from being able to groom on Tuesday. The trails are looking great out there! The groomers were out yesterday trying to get the trails groomed and ready for the beautiful weekend ahead! They were able to get about 55km groomed and more to come. Our next event Fat Bike Birkie is approaching soon on March 11th. If you are interested in this event and want to register there is still time! Visit birkie.com

Tips: If you or someone you know is part of a local trail club or alliance, send us a report to TrailbyTrail@NorthernNewsNow.com, and it might be featured as we go around the Northland.

