Superior Water, Light & Power phone lines down

Customers are advised to call 911 if they have a natural gas or water emergency
Superior Water, Light & Power
Superior Water, Light & Power(Superior Water, Light & Power)
By Ben Lewer
Published: Mar. 3, 2023 at 7:44 PM CST|Updated: 1 hour ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

DULUTH, MN. (Northern News Now) - Superior Water, Light & Power’s phone lines are experiencing a temporary outage.

Both local and 1-800 phone lines are currently out of service for the local utility company.

Customers are advised to call 911 if they have a natural gas or water emergency.

Copyright 2023 Northern News Now. All rights reserved.

Most Read

DPS superintendent explains decision for snow day
Duluth Schools superintendent explains decision for snow day
Boomtown feeling post-pandemic pressures.
Business owners face new challenges post-pandemic
Police Lights
St. Louis, Carlton Co. authorities receive fake school shooting calls for second time this week
Snowmobile crash
1 dead in snowmobile vs. trail groomer crash south of Grand Rapids
The National Park Service is sharing a few tips for staying safe around bears.
National Park Service says ‘never push a slower friend down’ when escaping a bear

Latest News

NNN Sports 6pm 3/3/23
NNN Sports 6pm
UMD Women’s Hockey loses in semi-finals against Buckeyes
UMD Women’s Hockey loses in semi-finals against Buckeyes
Trail by Trail: Duluth, Biwabik, Hayward
Trail by Trail: Duluth, Biwabik, Hayward
DNR launches urban deer culling to prevent spread of CWD in Grand Rapids
DNR launches urban deer culling to prevent spread of CWD in Grand Rapids