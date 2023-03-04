Superior Water, Light & Power phone lines down
Customers are advised to call 911 if they have a natural gas or water emergency
Published: Mar. 3, 2023 at 7:44 PM CST|Updated: 1 hour ago
DULUTH, MN. (Northern News Now) - Superior Water, Light & Power’s phone lines are experiencing a temporary outage.
Both local and 1-800 phone lines are currently out of service for the local utility company.
Customers are advised to call 911 if they have a natural gas or water emergency.
Copyright 2023 Northern News Now. All rights reserved.