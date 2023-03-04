Section 7AAA Girls’ Basketball: No. 2 Cloquet defeats No. 3 Hermantown while No. 1 Grand Rapids shuts down No. 4 Hibbing
Published: Mar. 3, 2023 at 11:12 PM CST|Updated: 46 minutes ago
DULUTH, MN. (Northern News Now) - On Friday night, the Section 7AAA Semifinals were held.
No. 2 Cloquet knocked No. 3 Hermantown out of the running with a 71-46 win and No. 1 Grand Rapids dominated No. 4 Hibbing 66-26.
No. 2 Cloquet and No. 1 Grand Rapids will meet in the Section 7AAA Championship on Thursday at Duluth Denfeld High School at 7:00 p.m.
Copyright 2023 Northern News Now. All rights reserved.