Section 7AAA Girls’ Basketball: No. 2 Cloquet defeats No. 3 Hermantown while No. 1 Grand Rapids shuts down No. 4 Hibbing

DULUTH, MN. (Northern News Now) - On Friday night, the Section 7AAA Semifinals were held.

No. 2 Cloquet knocked No. 3 Hermantown out of the running with a 71-46 win and No. 1 Grand Rapids dominated No. 4 Hibbing 66-26.

No. 2 Cloquet and No. 1 Grand Rapids will meet in the Section 7AAA Championship on Thursday at Duluth Denfeld High School at 7:00 p.m.

