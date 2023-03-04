Section 7AAA Girls’ Basketball: No. 2 Cloquet defeats No. 3 Hermantown while No. 1 Grand Rapids shuts down No. 4 Hibbing

By Alexis Beckett
Published: Mar. 3, 2023 at 11:12 PM CST|Updated: 46 minutes ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

DULUTH, MN. (Northern News Now) - On Friday night, the Section 7AAA Semifinals were held.

No. 2 Cloquet knocked No. 3 Hermantown out of the running with a 71-46 win and No. 1 Grand Rapids dominated No. 4 Hibbing 66-26.

No. 2 Cloquet and No. 1 Grand Rapids will meet in the Section 7AAA Championship on Thursday at Duluth Denfeld High School at 7:00 p.m.

Copyright 2023 Northern News Now. All rights reserved.

Most Read

DPS superintendent explains decision for snow day
Duluth Schools superintendent explains decision for snow day
Snowmobile crash
1 dead in snowmobile vs. trail groomer crash south of Grand Rapids
Boomtown feeling post-pandemic pressures.
Business owners face new challenges post-pandemic
Police Lights
St. Louis, Carlton Co. authorities receive fake school shooting calls for second time this week
The National Park Service is sharing a few tips for staying safe around bears.
National Park Service says ‘never push a slower friend down’ when escaping a bear

Latest News

Superior Boys' BB
No. 8 Superior knocks out No. 9 Chippewa Falls in WIAA D1 Regional Semifinals
UMD Men's Hockey
Bulldogs upset No. 6 Huskies 4-3 in game one
UMD Women's Hockey 3/3/2023
UMD Women’s Hockey loses in semi-finals against Buckeyes
Defeats Aiken
Duluth Marshall Girls Top Aitken in post season play while Hermantown Boys earn nail biting win over East