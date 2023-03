DULUTH, MN. (Northern News Now) - On Friday night, the No. 8 Spartans hosted the No. 9 Cardinals for the WIAA Regional Semifinals.

A great performance on both sides of the court helped the Spartans to a 72-56 victory.

No. 8 Superior will host No. 16 Oshkosh West on Saturday at 7:00 p.m.

Copyright 2023 Northern News Now. All rights reserved.