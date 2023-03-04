Mayor Larson to hold State of the City Address March 22

The West Theatre(City of Duluth)
By Ben Lewer
Published: Mar. 3, 2023 at 6:09 PM CST|Updated: 31 minutes ago
DULUTH, MN. (Northern News Now) - Mayor Emily Larson will deliver her seventh State of the City Address on March 22 at 6 p.m.

The speech will take place at The West Theatre at 319 Central Avenue in Duluth.

The address will highlight local projects, economics, and community issues.

The public is invited to attend.

City of Duluth Honor Guard, music, and remarks by City Council President Janet Kennedy will begin the evening.

Mayor Larson’s speech will follow immediately after.

Popcorn will be available at no charge, and other concessions may also be purchased.

A live stream of the speech will be available on the City of Duluth’s Facebook page.

Northern News Now will also be live-streaming the event on our website and Facebook page.

ASL interpretation will also be provided.

Duluth Schools superintendent explains decision for snow day
