DNR launches urban deer culling to prevent spread of CWD in Grand Rapids

GRAND RAPIDS, MN. (Northern News Now) - A year ago this month, DNR officials discovered CWD, or Chronic Wasting Disease in a deer carcass in the backyard of a home in Grand Rapids.

The illness, both deadly and contagious for deer can devastate wildlife populations.

Since then local officials have launched many efforts to contain the spread, their most recent attempt comes at a cost.

With precision and concentration, Dawn Plattner works in a makeshift operating room at a DNR warehouse in Grand Rapids.

“So this is one of the lymph nodes that we’re sampling, we removed them from the deer,” said Plattner, a Senior Assistant Wildlife Manager with the DNR.

But the creatures she’s saving will never see her operating table, instead, they’re roaming free across the Minnesota landscape.

“These will go in our freezer until we ship them to the lab,” Plattner said.

That lab will test the deer for CWD, which is deadly for deer and other animals.

“You know, deterioration of the body and salivating and ears drooping and just, it would be like unaware,” Plattner said.

The deer on the table is part of a culling in Grand Rapids.

That’s when the DNR selectively kills off part of the population in order to test the animals for CWD and hopefully curb the disease’s spread.

Erik Hildebrand, a Wildlife Health Program Supervisor with the DNR said that spread can happen quickly.

“When the infected feces, infected urine or saliva is excreted from the animal, if another animal comes up and sniffs or touches those excretions, that’s one way this can spread from deer to deer,” said Hildebrand.

According to Mark Spoden, who has worked for the DNR for 35 years, this culling is targeted toward deer that live in green spaces that intertwine with residential areas where hunting is not often allowed.

“Because we found the two positive deer in the city limits, we’re kind of focusing in on that area,” Spoden, an Area Wildlife Manager in Grand Rapids said.

If the tested deer comes back with no CWD, the meat doesn’t go to waste.

“The processor processes the deer into steaks and chops and burgers just like you process any deer as a hunter harvest,” Spoden said.

It’s then given to locals for free, as part of a venison donation program.

An ongoing effort to keep Minnesota’s herd healthy for generations to come.

The DNR now requires CWD testing during deer hunting season.

According to Spoden, this past year there were 1,000 deer tested and none came back with detectable CWD.

As part of this current cull, the DNR said no deer has tested positive for the disease so far, but they still have one more week of culling to go.

