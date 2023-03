DULUTH, MN. (Northern News Now) - On Friday night, UMD Men’s Hockey Team played No. 6 St. Cloud State in game one of their last regular season series.

Two first-period goals from Quinn Olson helped the Bulldogs to a 4-3 win over the Huskies.

The play started behind UMD's goal and ended in SCSU's net🎯 https://t.co/6cXMrz9kMS pic.twitter.com/CfAz2omBOV — UMD Men's Hockey (@UMDMensHockey) March 4, 2023

All smiles for another upset😁



The Bulldogs down No. 6 St. Cloud.



FINAL | 4-3 UMD pic.twitter.com/IL0gsDMr1R — UMD Men's Hockey (@UMDMensHockey) March 4, 2023

