3 children killed, 2 wounded inside Texas home

Police are seen responding after three children were killed and two others were wounded at a...
Police are seen responding after three children were killed and two others were wounded at a home in Italy, Texas.(KTVT via CNN Newsource)
By Stephanie Frazier
Published: Mar. 4, 2023 at 5:40 AM CST|Updated: 2 hours ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

ITALY, Texas (KLTV/Gray News) - Three children are dead and two are injured after a stabbing in their home in Italy, Texas, about 43 miles south of Dallas.

Deputies with the Ellis County Sheriff’s Office were called at about 4 p.m. Friday to a home in the 300 block of Harris Street, according to Ellis County Sheriff’s Officer Deputy Jerry Cozby during a press conference. Texas Child Protective Services made the call to 911 after they went to the home to check on the children.

When law enforcement arrived, they found multiple victims inside the home, and all were children. Three children had been killed. Two other children were seriously injured, police said. They were flown to hospitals to receive care.

The sheriff’s office reported a suspect has been arrested. Dallas station WFAA-TV reported a woman was taken into custody, believed to be the mother of the children. No confirmation from law enforcement has been given at this time as to the person’s identity.

WFAA-TV also reported CPS confirmed the children are siblings and had been previously placed in the care of another relative.

Copyright 2023 Gray Media Group, Inc. All rights reserved.

Most Read

Snowmobile crash
1 dead in snowmobile vs. trail groomer crash south of Grand Rapids
Boomtown feeling post-pandemic pressures.
Business owners face new challenges post-pandemic
DPS superintendent explains decision for snow day
Duluth Schools superintendent explains decision for snow day
The National Park Service is sharing a few tips for staying safe around bears.
National Park Service says ‘never push a slower friend down’ when escaping a bear
Isaac Asuma
Cherry’s Isaac Asuma commits to Minnesota Gophers

Latest News

Superior vs Chippewa Falls BBB 3/3/23
Superior vs Chippewa Falls BBB 3/3/23
Cloquet vs Hermantown GBB 3/3/23
Cloquet vs Hermantown GBB 3/3/23
Bulldogs defeat No. 6 Huskies 4-3 in game one
UMD Men's Hockey 3/3/23
DNR launches urban deer culling to prevent spread of CWD in Grand Rapids
DNR launches urban deer culling to prevent spread of CWD in Grand Rapids