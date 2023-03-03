Wisconsin voters warned about absentee ballot mailing

Wisconsin voters and elections officials are being warned about misleading mailers from a liberal group that have incorrect information on pre-filled absentee ballot applications
"I Voted" sticker
"I Voted" sticker(WVIR)
By By The Associated Press
Published: Mar. 3, 2023 at 8:45 AM CST|Updated: 2 hours ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

MADISON, Wis. (AP) — Wisconsin voters and elections officials are being warned about misleading mailers from a Washington, D.C.-based group that have incorrect information on pre-filled absentee ballot applications.

The Wisconsin Elections Commission said Thursday that the errors were admitted to by the Center for Voter Information, a group that has worked to register voters and elect Democrats across the country. The elections commission said that the group's commercial printer has admitted to mistakenly listing incorrect names on the absentee voter application form.

The elections commission has received numerous calls from voters, primarily in Dane County, who were confused by the mailing, it said in a communication to election clerks statewide. However, it said the Center for Voter Information was unable to say how widespread its mailing was.

News of the mailing comes about a month before the April 4 spring election. The biggest race on the ballot is for an open seat on the Wisconsin Supreme Court, with the winner determining whether liberals or conservatives have majority control. There is also a proposed state constitutional amendment that would allow judges to consider more factors when setting bail, and a host of local elections.

March 30 is the deadline to request an absentee ballot.

Most Read

Police Lights
St. Louis, Carlton Co. authorities receive fake school shooting calls for second time this week
DPS superintendent explains decision for snow day
Duluth Schools superintendent explains decision for snow day
Police lights
Man identified in Duluth Police shooting
Alex Murdaugh has been found guilty of the murder of his wife and son. The judge orders...
Jury finds Alex Murdaugh guilty on all counts in double murder trial
Boomtown feeling post-pandemic pressures.
Business owners face new challenges post-pandemic

Latest News

Trump attorney reappointed to Wisconsin judicial panel
Photo depicting jail cell bars
Woman awaiting possibly shorter prison sentence dies
Sponsor Logos
GM making some performance-related job cuts
FILE - House Homeland Security Committee member Rep. Elissa Slotkin, D-Mich., asks a question...
Democrat Elissa Slotkin to seek Michigan’s open Senate seat