U.S. Coast Guard to start ice-breaking Monday

All snowmobile, ATV operators, and other recreational users of the ice are asked to avoid associated shipping channels
U.S. Coast Guard Cutter SPAR
U.S. Coast Guard Cutter SPAR
By Hayley Raatsi
Published: Mar. 3, 2023 at 12:12 PM CST|Updated: 19 minutes ago
DULUTH, MN. (Northern News Now) - The U.S. Coast Guard will start ice-breaking on Lake Superior Monday, March 6.

The U.S. Coast Guard Cutter SPAR plans to sail from their dock in Duluth in support of an oil recovery exercise.

A track through the ice will start at the Duluth Harbor Entrance, and proceed east, down the Superior Front Channel, to the Superior Entrance.

Coast Guard Cutter SPAR will monitor VHF Channel 16 throughout each icebreaking evolution.

All snowmobile, ATV operators, and other recreational users of the ice are asked to avoid associated shipping channels, plan their activity carefully, and use caution near the ice.

Ice fishermen should use caution when placing their ice shacks near these shipping channels.

The Coast Guard Cutter SPAR will be out each day from Monday, March 6 through Thursday, March 9.

