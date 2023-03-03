UMD Women’s Hockey loses in semi-finals against Buckeyes

UMD Women's Hockey 3/3/2023
UMD Women's Hockey 3/3/2023(Northern News Now)
By Hayley Raatsi
Published: Mar. 3, 2023 at 3:52 PM CST|Updated: 30 minutes ago
DULUTH, MN. (Northern News Now) - The (7) UMD Women’s Hockey team had a close, hard-fought loss to the (1) Ohio State Buckeyes in the WCHA Final Faceoff Semi-Final Game.

End-of-period stats:

1st Period:

0-0

Ohio State led with shots 17-8.

2nd Period:

10:50 0-1 Ohio State #8 Brooke Bink

11:54 0-2 Ohio State #17 Emma Maltais

Ohio State led with shots 29-19.

3rd Period:

17:11 1-2 UMD #28 Nina Jobst-Smith (pulled goalie)

(1) Ohio State Buckeyes 2 (7) UMD Bulldogs 1. Final.

The Buckeyes will move on to the WCHA Championship Game Saturday against the winner of the Minnesota Gopher vs Wisconsin Badgers game.

