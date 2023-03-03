Tim Meyer announces plan to run for Duluth City Council

Meyer will be attempting to fill Gary Anderson’s seat
Tim Meyer
Tim Meyer(Northern News Now)
By Hayley Raatsi
Published: Mar. 3, 2023 at 12:52 PM CST|Updated: 26 minutes ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

DULUTH, MN. (Northern News Now) - Duluth architect, Tim Meyer announced Friday his plans to run for Duluth City Council.

Meyer will be attempting to fill Gary Anderson’s seat, who is not seeking re-election, in Council District 1.

Meyer ran for At-Large City Council in 2021, winning a general election spot during the City Council Primary Election.

In August of 2021, he withdrew from the race prior to the General Election.

However, he still received 6% of the popular vote.

Meyer currently serves on the Duluth HRA Commission, the City of Superior – Historic Preservation Committee, and APEX.

He is also a former two-term Planning Commissioner, Historic Preservation Commissioner, and Public Arts Commission President in the City of Duluth.

In a news release Meyer’s stated his priorities include:

  • Expansion of the City’s Housing Stock and Options
  • Expansion of City’s Tax Base and Economic Development – Green Manufacturing
  • Expansion of Child Care Options in the City of Duluth
  • Development of a Community Center for Lakeside, Lester Park, and Woodland Neighborhoods
  • Preservation of the Lester Park Golf Course, with park creation and housing surrounding an 18-hole version of the golf course
  • Responsible development/re-construction of London Road

Duluth’s primary election will be Tuesday, August 8.

Copyright 2023 Northern News Now. All rights reserved.

Most Read

Police Lights
St. Louis, Carlton Co. authorities receive fake school shooting calls for second time this week
DPS superintendent explains decision for snow day
Duluth Schools superintendent explains decision for snow day
Boomtown feeling post-pandemic pressures.
Business owners face new challenges post-pandemic
Police lights
Man identified in Duluth Police shooting
Alex Murdaugh has been found guilty of the murder of his wife and son. The judge orders...
Jury finds Alex Murdaugh guilty on all counts in double murder trial

Latest News

Superior Street in Duluth
City of Duluth holding public meeting for upcoming West Superior Street project
U.S. Coast Guard Cutter SPAR
U.S. Coast Guard to start ice-breaking Monday
The new Essentia St.Mary's Medical Center features recycled material from areas around Duluth.
INSIDE LOOK: Essentia Health says new medical center is 98% built
The Lake Superior Modern Quilt Guild hosts the first Modern Quilt Walkabout.
Quilt guild hosts first-ever ‘Modern Quilt Walkabout’