Tim Meyer announces plan to run for Duluth City Council
Meyer will be attempting to fill Gary Anderson’s seat
DULUTH, MN. (Northern News Now) - Duluth architect, Tim Meyer announced Friday his plans to run for Duluth City Council.
Meyer will be attempting to fill Gary Anderson’s seat, who is not seeking re-election, in Council District 1.
Meyer ran for At-Large City Council in 2021, winning a general election spot during the City Council Primary Election.
In August of 2021, he withdrew from the race prior to the General Election.
However, he still received 6% of the popular vote.
Meyer currently serves on the Duluth HRA Commission, the City of Superior – Historic Preservation Committee, and APEX.
He is also a former two-term Planning Commissioner, Historic Preservation Commissioner, and Public Arts Commission President in the City of Duluth.
In a news release Meyer’s stated his priorities include:
- Expansion of the City’s Housing Stock and Options
- Expansion of City’s Tax Base and Economic Development – Green Manufacturing
- Expansion of Child Care Options in the City of Duluth
- Development of a Community Center for Lakeside, Lester Park, and Woodland Neighborhoods
- Preservation of the Lester Park Golf Course, with park creation and housing surrounding an 18-hole version of the golf course
- Responsible development/re-construction of London Road
Duluth’s primary election will be Tuesday, August 8.
