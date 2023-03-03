Tim Meyer announces plan to run for Duluth City Council

DULUTH, MN. (Northern News Now) - Duluth architect, Tim Meyer announced Friday his plans to run for Duluth City Council.

Meyer will be attempting to fill Gary Anderson’s seat, who is not seeking re-election, in Council District 1.

Meyer ran for At-Large City Council in 2021, winning a general election spot during the City Council Primary Election.

In August of 2021, he withdrew from the race prior to the General Election.

However, he still received 6% of the popular vote.

Meyer currently serves on the Duluth HRA Commission, the City of Superior – Historic Preservation Committee, and APEX.

He is also a former two-term Planning Commissioner, Historic Preservation Commissioner, and Public Arts Commission President in the City of Duluth.

In a news release Meyer’s stated his priorities include:

Expansion of the City’s Housing Stock and Options

Expansion of City’s Tax Base and Economic Development – Green Manufacturing

Expansion of Child Care Options in the City of Duluth

Development of a Community Center for Lakeside, Lester Park, and Woodland Neighborhoods

Preservation of the Lester Park Golf Course, with park creation and housing surrounding an 18-hole version of the golf course

Responsible development/re-construction of London Road

Duluth’s primary election will be Tuesday, August 8.

Copyright 2023 Northern News Now. All rights reserved.