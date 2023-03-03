Quilt guild hosts first-ever ‘Modern Quilt Walkabout’

The Lake Superior Modern Quilt Guild is hosting a month-long quilt show throughout Lincoln Park.
By Mitchell Zimmermann
Published: Mar. 3, 2023 at 12:09 PM CST|Updated: 21 minutes ago
DULUTH, MN. (Northern News Now) - The Lake Superior Modern Quilt Guild is hosting a month-long quilt show throughout Lincoln Park.

The group of about 40 quilters showcased their skills at three different locations in Duluth’s Lincoln Park Neighborhood from March 1 to March 31.

Duluth Pottery, Enger Lofts and Bent Paddle Brewing feature the works of the quilters.

Jen Gustafson and Heidi Foltz, the co-presidents of the organization, said they’re excited to host the group’s first walkabout event.

“It takes a village to put together a quilt show,” Gustafson said.

The group received a grant from the Arrowhead Regional Arts Council to put the month-long event on.

“It’s free for the public through the month of March,” she said.

The group of quilters ranges in all abilities. Some, like Foltz, have been sewing up the quilts for years now.

“I love the creative process, it’s so relaxing to me,” Foltz said. “It’s definitely my therapy.”

Modern quilts are a little bit different than the traditional ones your grandma once made, according to Foltz.

“Maybe change the way the patterns display and things like that,” she said.

The quilt guild meets on the 2nd Thursday of each month. They’ve been sewing together since 2013.

For more information on the event, you can visit their website here.

