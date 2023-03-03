Melting snow this weekend, but tracking more snow Sunday night

AFTERNOON/TONIGHT: This afternoon we will continue to have mostly sunny skies and mild temperatures. Tonight there will be partly cloudy skies. Lows will be in the teens and 20′s with light westerly winds.

SATURDAY: Saturday will be another mild day! We will have partly sunny skies and highs in the upper 30′s and lower 40′s. Winds will be WNW 4-8mph.

SUNDAY: Sunday we will see partly cloudy skies in the morning, but increasing clouds into the afternoon. Highs will be in the mid to upper 30′s with southeast winds 5-10mph. Overnight we will see another low pressure system move into the region. Snow is likely overnight and into Monday.

MONDAY: A weak, but potent, low will continue to bring snow showers to the region on Monday. Highs will be in the lower 30′s with breezy northerly winds. Accumulations Sunday night through Monday will likely be between 3-6″.

