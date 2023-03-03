Melting snow this weekend, but tracking more snow Sunday night

3-Day
3-Day(KBJR WX)
By Adam Lorch
Published: Mar. 3, 2023 at 2:40 PM CST|Updated: 9 minutes ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

AFTERNOON/TONIGHT: This afternoon we will continue to have mostly sunny skies and mild temperatures. Tonight there will be partly cloudy skies. Lows will be in the teens and 20′s with light westerly winds.

Saturday
Saturday(KBJR WX)

SATURDAY: Saturday will be another mild day! We will have partly sunny skies and highs in the upper 30′s and lower 40′s. Winds will be WNW 4-8mph.

Saturday
Saturday(KBJR WX)

SUNDAY: Sunday we will see partly cloudy skies in the morning, but increasing clouds into the afternoon. Highs will be in the mid to upper 30′s with southeast winds 5-10mph. Overnight we will see another low pressure system move into the region. Snow is likely overnight and into Monday.

Sunday
Sunday(KBJR WX)

MONDAY: A weak, but potent, low will continue to bring snow showers to the region on Monday. Highs will be in the lower 30′s with breezy northerly winds. Accumulations Sunday night through Monday will likely be between 3-6″.

Sunday Night-Monday Snow
Sunday Night-Monday Snow(KBJR WX)
7-Day
7-Day(KBJR WX)

Copyright 2023 Northern News Now. All rights reserved.

Most Read

Police Lights
St. Louis, Carlton Co. authorities receive fake school shooting calls for second time this week
DPS superintendent explains decision for snow day
Duluth Schools superintendent explains decision for snow day
Boomtown feeling post-pandemic pressures.
Business owners face new challenges post-pandemic
Police lights
Man identified in Duluth Police shooting
Alex Murdaugh has been found guilty of the murder of his wife and son. The judge orders...
Jury finds Alex Murdaugh guilty on all counts in double murder trial

Latest News

Wx Gfx
Decent weekend ahead
Weather Recording 03/02/2023
Weather Recording 03/02/2023
3-Day Forecast for Duluth
Warmer weekend ahead
Wx Gfx
Temperatures warming into the weekend