Lake County plow drivers reach tentative contract agreement

DULUTH, MN. (Northern News Now) - Plow drivers have reached a tentative contract agreement with Lake County.

Those drivers are with the AFSCME Local 65 Union and work for the Lake County Highway Department.

Their contracts expired at the end of December.

Since then, union members have been negotiating with county leaders asking for higher wages.

They filed their intent to strike last month.

But now, union leaders say they were able to reach a tentative contract agreement with county leaders during a negotiation session Thursday.

Union members will vote on whether or not to accept the offer Tuesday.

