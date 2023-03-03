INSIDE LOOK: Essentia Health says new medical center is 98% built

The new Essentia St.Mary's Medical Center features recycled material from areas around Duluth.
The new Essentia St.Mary's Medical Center features recycled material from areas around Duluth.(Jamie Paquette)
By Mitchell Zimmermann
Published: Mar. 3, 2023 at 12:11 PM CST|Updated: 18 minutes ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

DULUTH, MN. (Northern News Now) - Essentia Health announced Friday that the new Essentia St. Mary’s Medical Center in downtown Duluth is “98% done.”

The new hospital features more than 340 beds and rooms for patients, with brand new technology integrated into the building.

Leaders with Essentia said the rapidly approaching completion is exciting.

“We’re really excited to have this project reach completion, we’re really proud of all the teams working on the project,” Dan Cebelinski, Director of Facilities for Essentia, said.

The hospital, in total, will cost around $900 million.

While the price tag is big, Dr. Robert Erickson said it’s worth it.

“I think what we’re really looking forward to as a clinic is not only all the innovations we have but also the private patient space,” he said. “So you have a healing area for the family no one really wants to be in the hospital, but if they have to be in the hospital, we want them to be in a healing environment.”

Erickson said the hospital will begin taking patients soon.

“The current plan is the third quarter of 2023,” he said.

The project proved challenging for contractors, who had to deal with lingering issues from the pandemic.

“We’ve had to change a number of times, we’re getting materials that need to go in and be installed,” Jeff Dzurik, a project manager of McGough Construction, said.

Dzurik said flexibility among his colleagues and hospital staff has been paramount.

“You have to come up with plan B or plan C,” he said. “We were definitely later in the alphabet in many, many circumstances.”

Now, the hospital will be moving patients over to the hospital in a two-week period sometime in July.

According to Dr. Erickson, the hospital will use the current skywalk system to move patients from the old Essentia St. Mary’s to the new one.

Streets surrounding the new hospital will also open up this month.

Copyright 2023 Northern News Now. All rights reserved.

Most Read

Police Lights
St. Louis, Carlton Co. authorities receive fake school shooting calls for second time this week
DPS superintendent explains decision for snow day
Duluth Schools superintendent explains decision for snow day
Boomtown feeling post-pandemic pressures.
Business owners face new challenges post-pandemic
Police lights
Man identified in Duluth Police shooting
Alex Murdaugh has been found guilty of the murder of his wife and son. The judge orders...
Jury finds Alex Murdaugh guilty on all counts in double murder trial

Latest News

Superior Street in Duluth
City of Duluth holding public meeting for upcoming West Superior Street project
U.S. Coast Guard Cutter SPAR
U.S. Coast Guard to start ice-breaking Monday
The Lake Superior Modern Quilt Guild hosts the first Modern Quilt Walkabout.
Quilt guild hosts first-ever ‘Modern Quilt Walkabout’
Snowmobile crash
1 dead in snowmobile vs. trail groomer crash south of Grand Rapids