Election-denying former Colorado clerk guilty of obstruction

Candidate Tina Peters speaks during a debate for the state Republican Party leadership position...
Candidate Tina Peters speaks during a debate for the state Republican Party leadership position sponsored by the Republican Women of Weld, Saturday, Feb. 25, 2023 in a pizza restaurant in Hudson, Colo.(AP Photo/David Zalubowski)
By The Associated Press
Published: Mar. 3, 2023 at 2:50 PM CST|Updated: 2 hours ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

GRAND JUNCTION, Colo. (AP) — A former Colorado clerk who has become a hero to election conspiracy theorists was convicted Friday of a misdemeanor obstruction charge for refusing to turn over an iPad she allegedly used to videotape a court hearing.

The case is separate from Tina Peters’ alleged involvement in a security breach of voting machines.

Jurors found Peters guilty of obstructing government operations but acquitted her of obstructing a peace officer, The Daily Sentinel reported.

She was charged last year after allegedly recording a court hearing involving a subordinate who was also charged in the alleged voting machine breach.

Testimony during the two-day trial included that Peters repeatedly told investigators that the iPad did not belong to her and that she could not provide the password because it belonged to someone else named Tammy Bailey. Peters’ lawyer, Harvey Steinberg, said that was an alias used by Peters, suggesting it was created for security reasons.

Peters, who is running to become the leader of Colorado’s Republican Party, is scheduled to be sentenced on April 10. The obstruction charge carries a sentence of up to six months in jail and a $750 fine. The charge Peters was acquitted of would have carried a sentence of up to a year in jail.

Peters has pleaded not guilty to seven felony charges related to her role in allegedly accessing confidential voting machine data in 2021 while she was clerk. That trial is scheduled for August.

Copyright 2023 The Associated Press. All rights reserved.

Most Read

DPS superintendent explains decision for snow day
Duluth Schools superintendent explains decision for snow day
Police Lights
St. Louis, Carlton Co. authorities receive fake school shooting calls for second time this week
Boomtown feeling post-pandemic pressures.
Business owners face new challenges post-pandemic
Snowmobile crash
1 dead in snowmobile vs. trail groomer crash south of Grand Rapids
Police lights
Man identified in Duluth Police shooting

Latest News

Over 35 million people in the Southwest are under tornado threats and severe weather Thursday.
Storms roll eastward after slamming Texas; 3 deaths reported
Southeast High School junior Jaziah Rowe is the only cheerleader at her school.
‘I don’t want to quit’: This student is the only cheerleader at her high school
'I don't want to quit': This junior is the only cheerleader at her high school
This undated photo provided by the Arizona Department of Corrections, Rehabilitation and...
Hobbs vows not to carry out execution scheduled by court
UMD Women's Hockey 3/3/2023
UMD Women’s Hockey loses in semi-finals against Buckeyes