Duluth Police’s Deputy Chief Marquardt to retire, new successor named

Laura Marquardt and Ryan Morris
Laura Marquardt and Ryan Morris(Northern News Now)
By Hayley Raatsi
Published: Mar. 3, 2023 at 9:20 AM CST|Updated: 54 minutes ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

DULUTH, MN. (Northern News Now) - The Duluth Police Department announced Friday Deputy Chief Laura Marquardt will retire after 28 years on the force.

Marquardt is set to retire on April 4, 2023.

“Laura and I have worked closely together for the past 20 years as investigative partners, supervisory partners, and administrative partners. I have always appreciated her and her perspectives on public safety issues and her worldview,” said Duluth Police Chief Mike Ceynowa. “We are going to miss her knowledge and expertise here but wish her a very well-deserved retirement.”

During her time with the department, Marquardt was a patrol officer, part of the Violent Crimes Unit, was promoted to Sergeant, and eventually Lieutenant. Then in 2016, she became Deputy Chief.

Her most recent role was serving as Deputy Chief of the Administrative Division.

“During my time at the Duluth Police Department, I had the honor and privilege of working alongside the dedicated women and men who work tirelessly to protect our community,” Marquardt said. “I am confident that DPD will continue to strive to follow through on our mission of providing a safe Duluth for all and I look forward to watching DPD succeed from the sidelines.”

Ceynowa has selected Lieutenant Ryan Morris to become the next Deputy Chief of Patrol.

Deputy Chief Nick Lukovsky, who has been overseeing the Patrol and Investigative Divisions, will now oversee both the Investigative and Administrative Divisions.

“Morris brings with him a variety of lived and professional experience,” Ceynowa said. “I’m confident Morris will be successful in this new chapter of his career.”

Morris started as a patrol officer in 2000.

He worked in the Traffic Investigations Unit for five years before his promotion to Sergeant in 2013.

In 2019, he was promoted to Lieutenant where he worked Patrol before taking on the role of Deputy Chief.

“I am truly humbled and blessed to have been chosen to lead the Patrol Division,” Morris said. “The dedication, passion, and professionalism that our patrol officers demonstrate daily to serve this community, in combination with a new generation of leadership at DPD, make for a very promising and exciting time for our department and for the safety of our community. I look forward to being a part of this team in my new role.”

Morris will be transitioning into his new role on Sunday, March 12.

Copyright 2023 Northern News Now. All rights reserved.

Most Read

Police Lights
St. Louis, Carlton Co. authorities receive fake school shooting calls for second time this week
DPS superintendent explains decision for snow day
Duluth Schools superintendent explains decision for snow day
Police lights
Man identified in Duluth Police shooting
Alex Murdaugh has been found guilty of the murder of his wife and son. The judge orders...
Jury finds Alex Murdaugh guilty on all counts in double murder trial
Boomtown feeling post-pandemic pressures.
Business owners face new challenges post-pandemic

Latest News

Quilt guild hosts first-ever ‘Modern Quilt Walkabout’
Quilt guild hosts first-ever ‘Modern Quilt Walkabout’
Duluth Marshall Girls Top Aiken in post season play while Hermantown Boys earn nail biting win...
Duluth Marshall Girls Top Aiken in post season play while Hermantown Boys earn nail biting win over East
Andover uses five-goal second period and beats Duluth East 7-2 in Section 7AA Championship
Andover uses five-goal second period and beats Duluth East 7-2 in Section 7AA Championship
Duluth East Daredevils prepare their robot
Students gear up for robotics competition at DECC