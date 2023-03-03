Duluth Police’s Deputy Chief Marquardt to retire, new successor named

DULUTH, MN. (Northern News Now) - The Duluth Police Department announced Friday Deputy Chief Laura Marquardt will retire after 28 years on the force.

Marquardt is set to retire on April 4, 2023.

“Laura and I have worked closely together for the past 20 years as investigative partners, supervisory partners, and administrative partners. I have always appreciated her and her perspectives on public safety issues and her worldview,” said Duluth Police Chief Mike Ceynowa. “We are going to miss her knowledge and expertise here but wish her a very well-deserved retirement.”

During her time with the department, Marquardt was a patrol officer, part of the Violent Crimes Unit, was promoted to Sergeant, and eventually Lieutenant. Then in 2016, she became Deputy Chief.

Her most recent role was serving as Deputy Chief of the Administrative Division.

“During my time at the Duluth Police Department, I had the honor and privilege of working alongside the dedicated women and men who work tirelessly to protect our community,” Marquardt said. “I am confident that DPD will continue to strive to follow through on our mission of providing a safe Duluth for all and I look forward to watching DPD succeed from the sidelines.”

Ceynowa has selected Lieutenant Ryan Morris to become the next Deputy Chief of Patrol.

Deputy Chief Nick Lukovsky, who has been overseeing the Patrol and Investigative Divisions, will now oversee both the Investigative and Administrative Divisions.

“Morris brings with him a variety of lived and professional experience,” Ceynowa said. “I’m confident Morris will be successful in this new chapter of his career.”

Morris started as a patrol officer in 2000.

He worked in the Traffic Investigations Unit for five years before his promotion to Sergeant in 2013.

In 2019, he was promoted to Lieutenant where he worked Patrol before taking on the role of Deputy Chief.

“I am truly humbled and blessed to have been chosen to lead the Patrol Division,” Morris said. “The dedication, passion, and professionalism that our patrol officers demonstrate daily to serve this community, in combination with a new generation of leadership at DPD, make for a very promising and exciting time for our department and for the safety of our community. I look forward to being a part of this team in my new role.”

Morris will be transitioning into his new role on Sunday, March 12.

Copyright 2023 Northern News Now. All rights reserved.