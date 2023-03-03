Duluth Marshall Girls Top Aiken in post season play while Hermantown Boys earn nail biting win over East

By Alexis Bass, Kevin Moore and Alexis Beckett
Published: Mar. 2, 2023 at 10:50 PM CST|Updated: 45 minutes ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

DULUTH, MN. (Northern News Now) - On Thursday night the Duluth Marshall Girl’s Basketball team dominated on home turf over Aiken in the first round of the Section 7AA playoffs, 85-41.

The Hilltoppers will play Esko on Saturday at Hermantown. The tip-off is set for 12:30 pm.

In Boy’s High School hoops, Hermantown and Duluth East concluded their regular season with a thrilling battle that ended with a 68-67 Hermantown win.

Section placement for Boy’s High School basketball will be released at the end of the week on MSHSL’s website.

Copyright 2023 Northern News Now. All rights reserved.

Most Read

Police lights
Man identified in Duluth Police shooting
Gordon, WI search warrant
Search Warrant served on Gordon Town Hall
Police Lights
St. Louis, Carlton Co. authorities receive fake school shooting calls for second time this week
Dear Jacob A Mother's Journey to Hope
Patty Wetterling to release first book
Duluth Public School Bus
Duluth school buses delayed, running only on plowed roads

Latest News

Andover beats Duluth East for Section 7AA championship
Andover uses five-goal second period and beats Duluth East 7-2 in Section 7AA Championship
Isaac Asuma
Cherry’s Isaac Asuma commits to Minnesota Gophers
Rosepine rolls to state championship game with huge win over Union Parish.
Rosepine rolls to state championship game with huge win over Union Parish
Huskies sweep Willmar Stingrays
Duluth Huskies baseball season just around the corner