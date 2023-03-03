Duluth Marshall Girls Top Aiken in post season play while Hermantown Boys earn nail biting win over East

DULUTH, MN. (Northern News Now) - On Thursday night the Duluth Marshall Girl’s Basketball team dominated on home turf over Aiken in the first round of the Section 7AA playoffs, 85-41.

The Hilltoppers will play Esko on Saturday at Hermantown. The tip-off is set for 12:30 pm.

In Boy’s High School hoops, Hermantown and Duluth East concluded their regular season with a thrilling battle that ended with a 68-67 Hermantown win.

Section placement for Boy’s High School basketball will be released at the end of the week on MSHSL’s website.

