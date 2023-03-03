Decent weekend ahead

MARCH 3 AM FORECAST
By Adam Lorch
Published: Mar. 3, 2023 at 4:08 AM CST|Updated: 2 hours ago
Today: Today we’ll warm back up into the 30s. So, right around average or just a hair above for this time of the year. We are looking at mostly cloudy to partly sunny skies overhead with winds out of the south between 5-15 MPH.

Saturday: Saturday again will feature mostly cloudy to partly sunny skies overhead. Highs Saturday will be in the mid to upper 30′s and lower 40′s with west winds 5-10mph.

Sunday: Sunday features a few rays of sunshine to start, but there will be increasing clouds in the afternoon as our next system enters the region from South to North. It is another Colorado low kind of similar to that of Wednesdays system. Something we will be keeping an eye on. Temperatures climb into the 30s again across the Northland.

