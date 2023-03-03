City of Duluth holding public meeting for upcoming West Superior Street project

DULUTH, MN. (Northern News Now) - The City of Duluth will hold a public meeting for an upcoming reconstruction project.

The community is invited on Tuesday, March 7 to discuss the reconstruction of West Superior Street between Carlton and West Michigan Streets.

City officials state, the meeting intends to introduce the project to the community and gather information about how the corridor is used.

They will also discuss what opportunities exist to improve it as a part of the project.

Project design and engineering will occur through 2024.

Construction is scheduled to take place from 2025 to 2028.

Funding for the project will come from a Rebuilding American Infrastructure with Sustainability and Equity (RAISE) federal grant, Municipal State Aid for Streets, and utility funds.

The scope of work for the project includes:

Full reconstruction of the roadway and utilities

Traffic signal study and recommendations

Stormwater drainage and infrastructure improvements

Street lighting replacement and improvement

Pedestrian improvements

Multimodal improvements for cyclists and other lightweight human and electric-powered devices

There will not be a formal presentation during the meeting.

City staff and the design team will be available to discuss the project and gather feedback throughout the meeting.

The public meeting is on Tuesday, March 7 from 4:30 p.m. to 6:30 p.m. at the Lincoln Park Community Center Conference Room, Door 1 (2014 W 3rd Street, Duluth, MN).

Community members are invited to attend at any time that is convenient for them.

If you cannot attend the meeting but would like to follow the project and/or provide feedback, click here.

