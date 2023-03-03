City by City: Wisconsin, St. Louis County, Duluth

Wisconsin- The State Patrol’s March Law of the Month is impaired driving prevention. With March Madness and St. Patrick’s Day taking place, they ask all drivers to prioritize safe driving. Celebrations often lead to some of the deadliest times on the road. The state patrol says someone is injured or killed in an impaired driving crash every two hours in Wisconsin. If someone wants to drink, they should plan a safe ride home as well and watch for pedestrians who may also be drinking.

St. Louis County, MN- Six people are needed to serve on the Local Mental Health Advisory Council serving the Northern part of the county. Ideal candidates are those with lived experiences of their own or through a loved one, those with professional training and those who are passionate about improving services in our community. The council meets on the third Thursday of the month and terms last for two years. Applications are due April 3. A council serves the southern part of the county but is not looking for volunteers at this time.

Duluth, MN- The Northern Expressions Arts Collective is hosting its first-ever “Good Egg” initiative. Starting March 1 and running through the end of the month, community members can donate $5 or more and have a person or group of their choice honored for their work in making the community a better place. All honorees will be celebrated during the annual Egg-Splosion event on April 1 at the Harrison Community Center.

